Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95). Approximately 38,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 48,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.92).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.15%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

