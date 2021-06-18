Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 85,552 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,552 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $228,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 141.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

BABA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.76. 361,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,548,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

