Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $136,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

