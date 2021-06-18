Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 360,146 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 360,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.42% of Analog Devices worth $238,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $162.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

