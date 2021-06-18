Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 460,108 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,108 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $162,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.55. 393,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

