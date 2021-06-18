Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,735 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $323,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 582,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 114.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 45.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,569,000 after purchasing an additional 110,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $183.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.