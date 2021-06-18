Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 178,308 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,308 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $135,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

