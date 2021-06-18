Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 342,846 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,846 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of Gilead Sciences worth $165,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. 222,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 292.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

