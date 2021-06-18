Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 496,208 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,208 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.25% of Micron Technology worth $250,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. 1,571,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

