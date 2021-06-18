Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,398 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.44% of NXP Semiconductors worth $244,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

