Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,420 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.29% of General Dynamics worth $150,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

NYSE GD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.66. 25,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

