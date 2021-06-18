Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,306.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

