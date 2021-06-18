Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 296,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,222,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

