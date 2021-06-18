Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,625 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $78,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $279.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.