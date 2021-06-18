Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.00. 23,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,984. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $158.13 and a twelve month high of $237.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

