Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.72 and a 12 month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

