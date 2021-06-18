Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 511.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,699,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $201.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,001. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $213.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.