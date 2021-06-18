Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $12.02

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00032890 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $25,008.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00139209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00180235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,491.06 or 0.99887380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00862155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,713 coins and its circulating supply is 659,553 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.