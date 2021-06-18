VAULT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,727.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00014076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3,727.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00135838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00180821 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.00880959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.52 or 0.99746295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,436 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

