VeChain Price Reaches $0.0981 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $631.04 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

