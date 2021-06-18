Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VEGPF opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Vectura Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.