Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 7,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 980,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,550 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vedanta by 26.0% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617,475 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vedanta by 525.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

