Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.05. Venator Materials shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 5,032 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

