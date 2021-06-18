Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $55.08 million and approximately $16.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.00580328 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,824,025,168 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

