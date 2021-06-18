VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0652 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $4,740.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,791,318 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

