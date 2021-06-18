Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 88,825 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 369,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,662,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

