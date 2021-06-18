Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Critical Contrast

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.04 $104.44 million $1.92 22.27

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Versus Systems and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 2 3 0 2.33

EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 22.29% 47.06% 14.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

