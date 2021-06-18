Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Tops $379,619.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.81 million and approximately $379,619.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,783.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.68 or 0.06247740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.27 or 0.01574093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00437486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00146860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.55 or 0.00742081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00439650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00369388 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,516,522 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

