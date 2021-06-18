Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Vertiv worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

