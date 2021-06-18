VerusCoin (VRSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,990.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and approximately $23,990.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00134498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00180576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00869947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,321.33 or 0.99562558 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,829,313 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

