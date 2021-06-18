Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a fifty-two week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

