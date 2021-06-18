VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $3.16 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $9,013.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00740551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082981 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

