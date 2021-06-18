Viberate (VIB) One Day Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $9.06 million and $1.45 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

