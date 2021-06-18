Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$1,400,700.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.01, for a total value of C$1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares in the company, valued at C$5,602,820.01.

T. Sean Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$276,046.88.

Shares of CVE:VIT traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

