VideoCoin Market Cap Hits $35.51 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $45,850.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 279.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00196390 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

