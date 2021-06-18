Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NFJ traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 214,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

