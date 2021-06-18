Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.64 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Vitae has a market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.