VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0656 on Top Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $31.72 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VITE alerts:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,016,340,809 coins and its circulating supply is 483,769,699 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

