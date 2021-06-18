VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.57.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
VMW stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in VMware by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
