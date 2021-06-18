VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

VMW stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in VMware by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

