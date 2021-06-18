Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 440

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VLX traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 382.50 ($5.00). 1,774,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £600.72 million and a PE ratio of 38.64. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11).
About Volex
