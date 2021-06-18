Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 440

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VLX traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 382.50 ($5.00). 1,774,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £600.72 million and a PE ratio of 38.64. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11).

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

