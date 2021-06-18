Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 25.79 and last traded at 25.90. 133,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 212,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.68.

Volkswagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWAPY)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

