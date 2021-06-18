VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $192,318.37 and approximately $83.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

