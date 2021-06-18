Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $297,098.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00733938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

