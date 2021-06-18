W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,589,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 117.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $384,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.61. 697,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,112. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.44 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

