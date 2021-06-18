W Resources (LON:WRES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.22

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.22 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 305132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.65.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

