Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 31,632 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.21% of SI-BONE worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SI-BONE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

