Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 6,967 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ChampionX worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX opened at $26.78 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

