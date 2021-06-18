Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 296,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.18% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,767,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,264 shares of company stock worth $16,662,991 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.