Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Novavax worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Also, Director Rachel K. King purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $9,467,065. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

