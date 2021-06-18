Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 69,840 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Regal Beloit worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

